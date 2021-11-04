Companies / Financial Services Two years after inflated fees standoff, Eskom appoints Deloitte as auditor Deloitte Consulting was a different entity to auditing unit, says utility of five-year contract B L Premium

Two years ago Eskom was suing Deloitte for R207m to recover inflated consulting fees paid to the global accounting and auditing firm’s consulting arm, which the state utility alleged was the result of “pure corruption”.

On Thursday Eskom announced it had awarded Deloitte a five-year auditing contract...