AUDITING CONTRACT
Eskom’s choice of Deloitte as auditor is likely to raise eyebrows
Deloitte Consulting was a different entity to auditing unit, says utility of five-year contract
04 November 2021 - 18:51
Two years ago Eskom was suing Deloitte for R207m to recover inflated consulting fees paid to the global accounting and auditing firm’s consulting arm, which the state utility alleged was the result of "pure corruption". On Thursday Eskom announced it has awarded Deloitte a five-year auditing contract.
In a tersely worded statement released on Sens, the utility said it had appointed Deloitte as its external auditor as of November 2 to replace Grant Thornton, whose contract expires at the end of this month...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now