Eskom's choice of Deloitte as auditor is likely to raise eyebrows Deloitte Consulting was a different entity to auditing unit, says utility of five-year contract

Two years ago Eskom was suing Deloitte for R207m to recover inflated consulting fees paid to the global accounting and auditing firm’s consulting arm, which the state utility alleged was the result of "pure corruption". On Thursday Eskom announced it has awarded Deloitte a five-year auditing contract.

In a tersely worded statement released on Sens, the utility said it had appointed Deloitte as its external auditor as of November 2 to replace Grant Thornton, whose contract expires at the end of this month...