Quilter reports tenfold increase in third-quarter net inflows Net inflows rose to £1bn in the group's third quarter to end-September, while assets under management rose almost a fifth

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, says it is pleased with a tenfold rise in net inflows to £1bn (R20.9bn) in its third quarter to end-September, supported by increased usage of its new platform.

Assets under management from continuing operations rose 18% to £108bn year on year to end-September, supported by increased usage of its new platform by independent financial advisers...