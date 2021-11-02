Companies / Financial Services SA vehicle manufacturers must decarbonise or lose EU access, warns RMB Government may need to boost export incentives to encourage car companies to retool their local factories for electric car production B L Premium

SA’s automotive industry could lose access to lucrative export markets such as the EU and the UK unless it attracts new investment to retool its factories to manufacture electric vehicles, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) warned.

The EU and the UK plan to ban imports of vehicles powered by carbon-emitting internal combustion engines (ICEs) by 2030, thereby imperilling access to two of SA’s biggest export markets for locally manufactured vehicles. RMB’s warning comes as global leaders meet in Glasgow, Scotland, for the UN’s COP26 climate conference to discuss the global transition to a less carbon-intensive economic system...