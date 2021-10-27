Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients
Discovery Life says Covid-19 has been the leading cause of death among its clients this year until August, saying it had overtaken heart disease and cancer.
The company releases a summary of its insurance claims data each year and used the 2020 claims release to highlight Covid-19’s more recent effect on fatalities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.