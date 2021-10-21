Barclays profit more than doubles on bumper investment banking fees

London — Barclays reported on Thursday a doubling of third-quarter profits, beating market expectations, as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from a surge in advisory mandates and equities trading.

The British bank posted profit before tax of £2bn for the July-September period, better than the £1.6bn average of analysts forecasts and twice the £1.1bn it made in the same period a year ago.

The strong performance showed the value of Barclays’ US business, where it makes nearly half its income, and British banks’ balance sheets holding up amid the pandemic with the rest of the sector due to report over the next two weeks.

Barclays’ advisory and equities business had a record performance in the first nine months of the year, the bank said, driving a return on equity for the overall investment bank of 16.4% compared to 10.5% a year ago.

“While the CIB (investment bank) performance continues to be an area of strength for the group, we are also seeing evidence of a consumer recovery and the early signs of a more favourable rate environment,” Barclays CEO Jes Staley said.

Staley told reporters the lender was relatively relaxed about the prospect of growing inflation in Britain, saying annual price rises of up to 4% could be positive for the bank so long as it was supported by economic growth.

His remarks contrasted with several other big companies reporting earnings on Thursday, including consumer products giant Unilever which warned intensifying inflation was forcing it to hike prices.

Barclays’ results were boosted by the bank releasing £622m in cash set aside for bad debt charges that have yet to materialise, after government support measures propped up businesses.

“A record profit for Barclays in the third quarter is illustrative of the turnaround in fortunes the UK’s major banks have had compared to where they were this time last year,” said Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin

The provision release comes despite a turbulent period for the British economy, with supply chain disruptions and fuel shortages that flared up in September denting consumer and business confidence.

Barclays nonetheless upgraded its economic forecasts for the UK compared to the previous quarter and said it expected the country’s GDP to hit pre-pandemic levels by early 2022.

But the bank warned that uncertainty remained relatively high, with a significant number of jobs at risk of redundancy in its key UK and US markets as government support measures were withdrawn.