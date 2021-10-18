Standard Bank returns with the second Phenomenal Families content series

“We offer collaborations with strategic partners, which encompasses industry experts and research firms, who bring additional value through their specialist skills. Through these engagements with local and global experts, we are committed to building meaningful relationships with our clients as individuals; as business owners and entrepreneurs; and as families creating a legacy and leaving a mark in history.”

“We see our partnership with our clients as a journey that starts with where you want your wealth to take you. Our role is to help you realise your vision, with insights and solutions to help you achieve your wealth ambitions. That does not necessarily equate to us providing all the answers, but rather having those collaborations with strategic partners who bring additional value through their specialist skills,” says Forster adding that the complexity usually arises from the range of activities families are involved in such as multiple jurisdictions, multigenerational businesses or investments, or philanthropic endeavors.

“Tough economic climates, lack of growth of some economies, political instability and corruption, are some of the concerns most Africans have, including high-net-worth families. We hope our clients find value in our series to help them navigate some of the issues and concerns that matter most to them,” says Forster.

The Standard Bank Family Office provides a dedicated professional global solution for the management of family wealth, covering the financial and non-financial needs of clients.

The objective is to get deep knowledge and understanding of the clients' needs and aspirations to guide effective and cohesive decision-making and support them in achieving their wealth ambitions; creating a legacy for many generations to come.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.