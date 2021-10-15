PODCAST | Solving cross-border payment complications

A system for reducing the time and cost associated with cross-border payments is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ruhling Herbst, programme sponsor for TCIB at BankservAfrica.

BankservAfrica is the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa. The business clears and processes bank card, ATM and EFT transactions between the country’s banks as part of the SA National Payments System.

The company has been working for years to implement a system that will make it simple for people to send and receive money across borders within a short space of time. The movement of people and goods on the continent, together with the encouragement of greater trade in the region, creates the need for simpler and more affordable forms of payment.