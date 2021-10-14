Companies / Financial Services Q&A: TymeBank growth lit by strategic partnerships CEO Tauriq Keraan talks about his journey from the Bo-Kaap to digital banking boss B L Premium

TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan’s journey from the Bo-Kaap to digital banking boss has not been a typical one. He spoke to Business Day about his personal journey into the corporate world and how TymeBank plans to shake up SA's banking landscape and expand into new markets like the Philippines.

Q: Tell us a bit about yourself and how you ultimately became CEO of one of the world’s fastest-growing digital banks? ..