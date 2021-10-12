BNP Paribas SA names Kieran Fahy as CEO
Fahy has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, and was previously the CEO of BNP Paribas Sweden
12 October 2021 - 10:53
Europe’s biggest lender by assets, BNP Paribas, has appointed Kieran Fahy as CEO of its SA unit.
Fahy has more than two decades of experience within banking and financial services, most recently spending the past four years as a member of BNP Paribas’s Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) corporate coverage management team, the Paris-headquartered bank said in a statement...
