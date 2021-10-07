Companies / Financial Services Santam business interruption ruling brings legal certainty for beset insurers B L Premium

In a ruling that brings legal certainty on an issue that hurt the reputation of short-term insurers and soured relationships with clients, Santam has lost its appeal against a decision that it must pay businesses affected by the pandemic and lockdowns in full.

The decision by the high court means that Santam must pay out contingent business interruption (CBI) claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen for the full 18-month period covered in their policies...