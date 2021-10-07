Companies / Financial Services PSG Konsult ups dividend by a quarter as asset management division shines The group’s asset management division came under pressure in 2020, but has rebounded strongly to above pre-pandemic levels B L Premium

Financial services group PSG Konsult has upped its interim dividend by a quarter, bolstered by an asset management unit that rebounded to above pre-pandemic profit levels.

PSG Konsult is part of the PSG Group stable founded by Jannie Mouton, and has been operating since 1998, with three divisions covering wealth, insurance and asset management...