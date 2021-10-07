Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: Santam loses appeal against Ma-Afrika Covid-19 business interruption ruling SCA dismisses Santam’s appeal with costs and orders it to pay Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen for the full 18-month indemnity period B L Premium

Santam has lost its appeal against a decision by the high court that it must pay out contingent business interruption (CBI) claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen for the full 18-month period covered in their insurance policies.

SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, had contested the November 2020 ruling against it by the Western Cape High Court, saying its policy wording meant it was only liable to pay out for three months. However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed Santam’s appeal with costs, meaning it would have to pay out Ma-Afrika and Stellenbosch Kitchen in full...