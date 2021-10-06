Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: Prudential CEO Bernard Fick resigns CFO Chris Sickle takes over with immediate effect but Fick will remain at the firm until February 2022 to ensure a smooth transition B L Premium

Prudential Investment Managers CEO Bernard Fick has resigned after almost 14 years with the company, which just last month announced that its UK parent had increased its ownership of the business.

Fick has made the decision to “take a break from formal employment and will therefore be leaving our company”, Prudential chair Graham Mason said in a statement on Wednesday. CFO Chris Sickle will take over as CEO of the company, which will formally change its name to M&G Investments Southern Africa by the end of the year...