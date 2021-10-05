Companies / Financial Services Sanlam to take over Absa’s investment business Absa Financial Services will exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings B L Premium

Absa’s Financial Services has agreed to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings, the asset management unit of financial services group Sanlam.

The two companies have also entered into a 10-year distribution agreement that will see Sanlam Investment become the preferred provider of all investment products through certain Absa distribution channels, according to a statement by Sanlam on Tuesday. No specific value for the agreement was disclosed...