Sanlam to take over Absa’s investment business
Absa Financial Services will exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings
05 October 2021 - 09:11
Absa’s Financial Services has agreed to exchange its investment business for a 17.5% stake in Sanlam Investment Holdings, the asset management unit of financial services group Sanlam.
The two companies have also entered into a 10-year distribution agreement that will see Sanlam Investment become the preferred provider of all investment products through certain Absa distribution channels, according to a statement by Sanlam on Tuesday. No specific value for the agreement was disclosed...
