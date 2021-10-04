Companies / Financial Services FINANCIAL SERVICES Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie defends quality of bank loan book B L Premium

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie has defended the bank’s loan book, often a source of scepticism from the bank’s handful of critics, saying he is comfortable with its quality and it has admirably weathered the storm caused by Covid-19.

Fourie spoke to Business Day on Friday after the bank delivered another set of stellar results showing attributable earnings rose 531% to R3.916bn in the six months to end-August 2021. Capitec increased its active clients to 16.81-million, from 15.83-million at the end of February, when it reported full-year results...