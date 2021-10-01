Companies / Financial Services

PIC’s unlisted assets division without a mandate from its largest client since March

Five-year agreement with the Government Employees Pension Fund lapsed in March and has yet to be renewed

01 October 2021 - 20:02 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUILLEM SARTORIO
Africa’s biggest fund manager said its R70bn ($4.7bn) unlisted assets division has been without a mandate to invest from its largest client since March, highlighting the dysfunction in the unit that drives investment in Black-owned businesses.

The five-year agreement with the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), which accounts for 89% of the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) total assets under management of R2.34-trillion lapsed on March 30 and has yet to be renewed, the PIC said in its annual report. That mandate doesn’t affect investments in listed equities, which the PIC also makes on behalf of the GEPF.

“The PIC team has worked on a new five-year commitment, which is being reviewed by the PIC and the GEPF,” it said in its annual report.

In May staff at the unlisted division, the Isibaya Fund, submitted complaints to the investment committee and senior executives at the PIC about management of the unit. In a letter seen by Bloomberg they said activity had ground to a halt and the organisation faced an “existential crisis”.

The Isibaya Fund was a central focus of a government backed commission of inquiry into the PIC that ended in 2019. Findings alleged that investment decisions had been made under political pressure and proper processes had not been followed.

The fund has a second mandate from the Unemployment Insurance Fund but that came to a halt after that institution’s reserves were drained by coronavirus-related payouts, leaving the unit with a single mandate from the Compensation Fund.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

EXCLUSIVE: Offshore investor keen to buy a chunk of IDC’s loss-making Foskor

CEO TP Nchocho says the IDC has received a cash-backed offer from an investor for a significant portion of its 59% stake in Foskor
Companies
1 day ago

ZAR X and PIC give differing accounts of licence suspension

State-owned investor says the loss of ZAR X’s licence had nothing to do with it failing to approve an overseas investment in the alternate exchange
Companies
1 month ago

No early access to pension savings before 2022

Treasury says no early access to pension savings before 2022 and the R1.9-trillion Government Employees Pension Fund will be excluded
Economy
1 month ago

LETTER: Challenge to PIC editorial

More than 97.5% of the portfolio performed admirably, says former CEO Dan Matjila
Opinion
2 months ago

PIC not funding Takatso takeover of SAA

Public Investment Corporation says it is not a member of buy-out consortium
Companies
3 months ago

PIC head of impact investing resigns after suspension is lifted

Roy Rajdhar had been suspended for 14 months, with staff voicing concern over the PIC's Isibaya Fund
National
4 months ago
