Ezra Davids appointed chair of Bowmans
Davids succeeds the late Robert Legh who passed away in July from Covid-19
01 October 2021 - 14:03
It’s not every day you meet someone born in De Aar, the rather nondescript Northern Cape railway town, who succeeds in rising to the upper echelons of corporate law in Johannesburg.
But Ezra Davids, the newly appointed chairperson and senior partner at Bowmans, breaks that mould. A mergers and acquisitions (M&A) lawyer by specialisation, Davids has worked on some of the biggest deals in SA corporate history, including AB InBev’s $107bn buyout of SABMiller...
