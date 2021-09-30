Capitec expands active client base by 15% and boosts digital platforms

Capitec has expanded its active client base by 15% to 16.8-million in the six months to end-August and accelerated digital platforms, which it said held it in good stead throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers reported a 513% surge in headline earnings per share to R34.47 during the review period, as net transaction fee income rose 33% to R5.2bn.

Founded in 2001 by investment holding company PSG and listed on the JSE in 2002, Capitec had humble beginnings in the banking space, which for years was dominated by Standard Bank, Absa, FirstRand’s FNB and Nedbank.

Capitec’s client base of 16.8-million equates to about 45% of the 35-million adults that banked in SA, CEO Gerrie Fourie has previously estimated. At least 8.9-million of its retail bank clients used digital channels during the review period, Capitec said in a statement.

“Our results reflect the success of our digitalisation journey. Recent developments include the capability for any prospective client to download our retail banking app, scan their face and identity document and open a Global One account in real time, as well as the option to have their card delivered within three working days,” the bank said.

Capitec said the focus during the second half of the 2021 financial year was on ensuring that clients and the business reaped benefits from the opportunities for innovation that were presented by the lockdowns.

Transaction volumes recovered, and as restrictions eased, lending criteria were managed proactively based on the socioeconomic climate, it said.

The company restored an interim dividend of R12 a share, after none was declared a year ago.

