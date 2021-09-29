Momentum Metropolitan Health inks BEE deal with Nehawu and Popcru
Momentum Metropolitan Health retains a 68% shareholding with the remaining 32% held by various black business leaders and the investment arms of Nehawu and Popcru
29 September 2021 - 11:18
The Momentum Metropolitan Health Group has announced a BBBEE deal that brings in the investment arms of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) as shareholders in the business.
The revised shareholding in the health division of JSE-listed Momentum will see Nehawu Investment Holdings, the Popcru Group of Companies (PGC) as well as a number of black business leaders in the healthcare sector take up a 32% stake in the business. Momentum Metropolitan Health will retain the remaining 68%...
