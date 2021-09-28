Companies / Financial Services Nedbank chair Vassi Naidoo remembered for his integrity B L Premium

Nedbank chair Vassi Naidoo has died after being on medical leave since late January.

Naidoo, who was appointed to the board in May 2015, died on Tuesday, the bank said in a statement. Mpho Makwana, who has been acting chair since Naidoo was placed on medical leave on January 22, will continue to serve in that capacity until a permanent appointment is made...