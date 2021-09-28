Nedbank chair Vassi Naidoo dies
Mpho Makwana, who was appointed acting chair when Naidoo took medical leave, will continue in this role for the time being
28 September 2021 - 16:43
Nedbank chair Vassi Naidoo has died. He had been on medical leave since late January.
Naidoo, who was appointed to the board in May 2015, died on Tuesday, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Mpho Makwana, who has been acting chair since Naidoo was placed on medical leave on January 22, will continue to serve in that capacity until a permanent appointment is made. ..
