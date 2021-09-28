Companies / Financial Services IDC cuts annual loss to R33m on tight cash flow management State-owned development finance institution slashes impairments and write-offs by more than two-thirds while facilitating R7.4bn in investments B L Premium

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has announced another annual loss in its latest set of financial results, but it’s a huge improvement from the previous year.

The state-run development financier reported a R33m loss for the year to end-March 2021 in its annual results published on Tuesday. However, that’s far better than the R3.79bn loss it reported in the corresponding period the previous year...