IDC cuts annual loss to R33m on tight cash flow management
State-owned development finance institution slashes impairments and write-offs by more than two-thirds while facilitating R7.4bn in investments
28 September 2021 - 12:51
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has announced another annual loss in its latest set of financial results, but it’s a huge improvement from the previous year.
The state-run development financier reported a R33m loss for the year to end-March 2021 in its annual results published on Tuesday. However, that’s far better than the R3.79bn loss it reported in the corresponding period the previous year...
