Tracy Brodziak joins Coronation
Brodziak joined Coronation in July after resigning from Old Mutual Investment Group at the end of April
27 September 2021 - 10:02
Tracy Brodziak, a veteran of the asset management industry, has joined Coronation Fund Managers.
Brodziak, who resigned from Old Mutual Investment Group at the end of April after more than 20 years with the company, joined fellow Cape Town-based asset manager Coronation in July. Coronation confirmed Brodziak’s appointment to Business Day, though the firm did not specify her designation. Brodziak’s LinkedIn profile shows she is employed by Coronation as an “investment professional”...
