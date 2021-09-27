Companies / Financial Services Bidvest Life’s FMI names Lulu Rasebotsa as CEO Rasebotsa joins FMI from Liberty Life Botswana, where she was MD for 10 years B L Premium

FMI, a division of Bidvest Life that specialises in income protection and disability insurance, has appointed Lulu Rasebotsa as its new CEO.

Rasebotsa’s appointment is effective as of October 6 and will see her taking over the reins of the company from CFO Neil Wolno, who has been acting in the position since April 2020. She joins FMI from Liberty Life Botswana, where she was MD for the past 10 years...