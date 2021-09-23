Companies / Financial Services Stanlib’s Keillen Ndlovu resigns Nesi Chetty will take over the reins at the asset manager’s listed property investment team at the end of October B L Premium

Stanlib’s head of listed property investment, Keillen Ndlovu, has resigned after 16 years with the asset manager.

Ndlovu, who joined Stanlib in 2005 from Standard Bank, will be replaced by Nesi Chetty, the listed property unit’s to senior portfolio manager, who takes over at the end of October. Stanlib appointed Ndlovu as head of its listed property investment team in 2010...