Focus is on ESG as investees steadily recover, Remgro says
The group says Covid-19 has prompted a rethink of priorities and it will be focusing more on environmental, social and governance issues
22 September 2021 - 09:17
Remgro, which is chaired and controlled by Johann Rupert, says it is pleased with the resilience of a portfolio that is mostly showing steady recovery from Covid-19. However, after rethinking its priorities, the investment heavyweight says its focus is squarely on more sustainable business practices.
Remgro’s most valuable stake is in Mediclinic, which has made more than one announcement recently regarding just how it intends to meet its target of carbon neutrality by 2030. Remgro investees Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) and RCL Foods have also recently announced plans that could see them unbundling parts of their portfolio to narrow their focus on core businesses. ..
