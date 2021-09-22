Companies / Financial Services

Absa mulls a R9.5bn empowerment scheme for 2022

The group says work on a new empowerment scheme was put on hold by Covid-19, but market conditions are now improving

22 September 2021 - 09:31 Karl Gernetzky
An Absa branch in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Absa, SA's fourth-biggest bank by market value, says it is considering a new BBBEE scheme that could constitute up to 8% of its issued share capital.

Implementation is expected in 2022, the bank said, and the figure would be inclusive of the Absa Empowerment Trust shares, currently at 1.9% of the group’s total.

As of Wednesday morning 8% of the group’s shares were worth R9.5bn.

Work on the development of a new Absa BBBEE scheme was put on hold in 2020 as market conditions were not conducive during the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn, Absa said in its statement.

“However, with market conditions improving, we have re-engaged advisers and are again considering implementing a new BBBEE ownership transaction.”

Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance

SPONSORED | The AfCFTA is a new frontier and a potential game change for the continent
WATCH: Why Absa is concerned about the pace of SA’s recovery

Business Day TV spoke to Absa group interim financial director Punki Modise about the lender’s performance
Absa eyes Standard Bank’s dominance in lucrative corporate banking business

Interim CEO Jason Quinn wants to grow Absa's corporate and investment banking division now that the Barclays unbundling is complete
Absa warns about pace of SA’s recovery as it reinstates dividends

Economy may only return to prepandemic levels in 2022 amid lingering conditions, says banking group
