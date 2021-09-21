RMB arranges R8.45bn sustainability-linked loan for Mediclinic

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the corporate and investment banking unit of FirstRand, says it has structured a R8.45bn syndicated sustainability-linked loan for Mediclinic.

The loan offers an incentive-based pricing mechanism that rewards Mediclinic with more favourable borrowing terms provided it meets pre-agreed environment and social performance targets. The RMB sustainable finance and loan syndication teams acted as sole mandated lead arranger, debt co-ordinator and sustainability agent for the loan. ..