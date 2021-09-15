Companies / Financial Services Prudential Investments to change its name to M&G Plc Rebranded M&G Investments will be the only international asset manager with a fully fledged local operational presence B L Premium

Prudential Investment Managers will change its name by year-end after its main shareholder, London-listed M&G Plc, upped its holding in the local asset manager to a majority stake as it seeks to bolster its brand presence in Southern Africa.

The UK financial services group increased its ownership of Prudential from 49.99% to 50.12% after receiving regulatory approval for the ownership change in a transaction concluded on July 9, 2021. That will see Prudential, which has R285bn in assets under management (AUM), rebrand to M&G Investments making it the only international asset manager with a fully fledged local operational presence...