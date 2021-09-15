Companies / Financial Services

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | 70% of South Africans do not have a will and stand to lose a lot as a result

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zale Hechter, CEO of Cliqtech, a firm that operates estate planning platform SmartWill

15 September 2021 - 17:18 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/GAJUS
Picture: 123RF/GAJUS

Wills and estate planning are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight podcast.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zale Hechter, CEO of Cliqtech, a firm that operates estate planning platform SmartWill.

National Wills Week, taking place from September 13-17 is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlighting the benefits of proper financial planning.

According to data from the Master’s Office, which administers estates of deceased and insolvent people, 70% of South Africans don’t have a will in place.

Join the discussion: 

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Hechter says every year, billions of rand go unclaimed in SA because family members are not aware of policies and investments of a deceased  relative. There are many reasons why this is the case, he says, such as a lack of a valid will, an outdated will, a poorly drafted will or a simple mistake such as a beneficiary signing as a witness.

Taking us through his own journey in the industry, Hechter explains the importance of having a valid will and how technology can help to close the gap.

Topics of discussion include: the rationale behind National Wills Week; SmartWill’s business model; the state of wills in SA; reasons why South Africans generally don’t have wills in place; the cost of administering an estate; and how technology is being used in the industry.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Pick n Pay Clothing debuts on e-commerce fashion outlet Zando

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hazel Pillay, general manager of Pick n Pay Clothing
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | The bitcoin flash crash and what it means for cryptocurrencies

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at crytocurrency exchange Luno, to discuss the recent Bitcoin market crash
Companies
5 days ago

ANC leadership opts for minimal changes to electoral law

Top court ordered changes by June 2022 after Electoral Act was declared unconstitutional
National
12 hours ago

PODCAST | SA’s GDP numbers unpacked

Joining our host Mudiwa Gavaza is Thanda Sithole, a senior economist at FNB
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deloitte asks to intervene in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Motsepe’s ARC grasps the nettle of fees for fund ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bain back in the fold at club of heavyweight ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Growthpoint says almost 20% of its office space ...
Companies / Property
5.
Attacq sees green shoots in battered real estate ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.