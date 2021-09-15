PODCAST | 70% of South Africans do not have a will and stand to lose a lot as a result

Wills and estate planning are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight podcast.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zale Hechter, CEO of Cliqtech, a firm that operates estate planning platform SmartWill.

National Wills Week, taking place from September 13-17 is aimed at educating South Africans about the risks of not having a valid will in place and highlighting the benefits of proper financial planning.

According to data from the Master’s Office, which administers estates of deceased and insolvent people, 70% of South Africans don’t have a will in place.

Join the discussion: