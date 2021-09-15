Companies / Financial Services UBI GENERAL PARTNER Motsepe’s ARC grasps the nettle of fees for fund manager a year early The group had been due to review its controversial management fee in 2022, but says current global and SA market conditions have brought this forward B L Premium

African Rainbow Capital (ARC), the investment house backed by Patrice Motsepe, has brought forward by a year the review of fees it pays a team that runs a fund housing its underlying assets.

The review comes almost a year after the company angered investors for floating the idea that it would use a portion of the R750m proceeds from a rights offer to pay outstanding fees to UBI General Partner for its day-to-day management of the fund...