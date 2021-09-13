Companies / Financial Services Sasria must make 30% interim payments to riot-affected clients, ICA says The loss adjuster says such payments are needed to save businesses as they wait for a complex claims process to be finalised B L Premium

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), the public loss adjuster spearheading the fight to get Covid-19-related business interruption claims settled, is turning its attention to the SA Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria).

ICA says Sasria must “urgently” make upfront payments to claimants affected by the July unrest that amounts to 30% of their total insured amounts. The loss adjuster says this is needed to avoid looming retrenchments at cash-strapped businesses hurt by the widespread violence and looting...