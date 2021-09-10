Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Strategies and opportunities for business growth

Listen to part two of the Investec Business Made Human podcast hosted by Financial Mail editor Rob Rose

10 September 2021 - 17:00
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED/INVESTEC
Picture: SUPPLIED/INVESTEC

Businesses have experienced immense change as a result of the pandemic, with many having to close down. But interestingly enough, the ones that survived are growing better than ever, in spite of the pandemic. 

And as you grow, you need liquidity, and that’s where the bank becomes an important partner, says ​​Lourens Campher, head of finance at Investec. 

While growth has to be quick in some instances, it also has to be measured, says Mark Morreira, private capital transactor at Investec.

In this second episode of a five-part podcast series, Financial Mail and Investor’s Monthly editor Rob Rose speaks to the Investec team to understand growth opportunities and strategies within the SA economy for businesses. 

Listen to the podcast below:

If you missed the first episode on managing cash flow for business growth, listen below: 

This article was paid for by Investec.

PODCAST | Managing cash flow for business growth

SPONSORED | Listen to part 1 of the Investec Business Made Human podcast hosted by Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Companies
1 week ago

Protect your cash: Invest for growth

SPONSORED | One of the most valuable assets to have during a time of uncertainty and opportunity is cash
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff says liquidation could destroy ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Naspers and Prosus crash as China hits gaming ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sanlam mandates vaccinations but will not fire ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec joins Standard Bank with listing on A2X
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aspen leaps on JSE as suitors offer to buy parts ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.