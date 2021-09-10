PODCAST | Strategies and opportunities for business growth

Businesses have experienced immense change as a result of the pandemic, with many having to close down. But interestingly enough, the ones that survived are growing better than ever, in spite of the pandemic.

And as you grow, you need liquidity, and that’s where the bank becomes an important partner, says ​​Lourens Campher, head of finance at Investec.

While growth has to be quick in some instances, it also has to be measured, says Mark Morreira, private capital transactor at Investec.

In this second episode of a five-part podcast series, Financial Mail and Investor’s Monthly editor Rob Rose speaks to the Investec team to understand growth opportunities and strategies within the SA economy for businesses.

Listen to the podcast below: