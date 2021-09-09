Companies / Financial Services Sanlam joins Discovery in mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for staff CEO Paul Hanratty says Sanlam won’t fire employees who refuse to take the shots B L Premium

Sanlam, Africa’s largest nonbank financial services group, will join Discovery in imposing mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for all staff from 2022, though it says it won’t fire workers who refuse the jab.

The Cape Town-headquartered insurance and investment group made the announcement to staff on Thursday morning and held a meeting with them shortly after the release of its financial results for the six months to end-June 2021, CEO Paul Hanratty told Business Day...