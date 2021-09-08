Companies / Financial Services Viceroy hits back at FSCA over R50m fine for Capitec report Short-seller accuses authority of being an ‘attack dog’ for bank to protect it from scrutiny B L Premium

Viceroy Research has hit back at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) after the regulatory body slapped it with a R50m administrative penalty for a report on Capitec it says was false, misleading and deceptive.

In an interview with Business Day one of Viceroy’s founders, Fraser Perring, accused the FSCA of launching a “PR attack campaign” against it in an attempt to protect Capitec from scrutiny by those who have concerns about its business practices...