Viceroy hits back at FSCA over R50m fine for Capitec report
Short-seller accuses authority of being an ‘attack dog’ for bank to protect it from scrutiny
08 September 2021 - 12:21
UPDATED 08 September 2021 - 20:00
Viceroy Research has hit back at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) after the regulatory body slapped it with a R50m administrative penalty for a report on Capitec it says was false, misleading and deceptive.
In an interview with Business Day one of Viceroy’s founders, Fraser Perring, accused the FSCA of launching a “PR attack campaign” against it in an attempt to protect Capitec from scrutiny by those who have concerns about its business practices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now