Momentum group’s annual earnings take a 34% hit from Covid-19

Momentum Metropolitan on Wednesday reported a 34% drop in normalised annual earnings as SA’s fourth-largest insurer topped up Covid-19 provisions to cover potential death and other related claims.

The group’s SA life insurance businesses paid R10.7bn in mortality claims in the year to end-June, compared with an average of R5.6bn a year over a three-year period before the pandemic.

Last week, mortality claims statistics from the insurance industry showed that more than a million policyholders died between April 2020 and March 2021, an increase of 43% year on year.

The figures from the Association for Savings and Investment SA suggest that Covid-related deaths are a lot higher than the national death toll, which stood at 83,899 on Monday.

“The financial year ... was a year of extremes. Given Momentum Metropolitan’s strong presence in life insurance, the abnormally high number of deaths experienced during this year, and the need for additional provisions against adverse mortality experience for an extended period had a significant negative impact on our results,” CEO Hillie Meyer said in a statement

“Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, many of our businesses continued to perform very well. A highlight was the excellent new business performance in our investments and life insurance retail businesses, where both Momentum Investments and Metropolitan Life experienced record years.

Normalised headline earnings declined to R1bn, consisting of a 93% decline in operating profit, which was partly offset by an 80% increase in investment returns.

Momentum Life and Momentum Corporate reported operating losses, as they were hit hardest by the pandemic.

The group’s total mortality loss for the year under review was R2.83bn.

However, Momentum Investments, Momentum Metropolitan Health, and Non-Life Insurance showed strong operating profit growth during the year. Metropolitan Life and Momentum Metropolitan Africa both produced operating profit.

A final dividend of 15c per share was declared, bringing the total to 40c, which was steady compared with the year-ago period.