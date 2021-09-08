Companies / Financial Services BREAKING NEWS: Financial regulator fines Viceroy Research R50m Penalty imposed on the company and its partners for false, misleading and deceptive statements about Capitec B L Premium

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has imposed a R50m administrative penalty on Viceroy Research and its partners for making false, misleading and deceptive statements about Capitec.

The fine was imposed in response to a report by Viceroy, titled “Capitec — A wolf in sheep's clothing,” published on January 30, 2018. The financial penalty is imposed on Viceroy and its partners Aiden Lau, Fraser John Perring and Gabriel Bernarde. The penalty is jointly and severally payable by the respondents within 30 days from the date of the order, which was communicated to Viceroy on August 30...