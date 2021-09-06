Standard Bank’s tips on how not to get caught by scammers

Every expert or consumer can attest to the fact that digital banking is important now and will ever be significant in the near future. Digital banking combines online and mobile banking services to give users a variety of ways to monetary transfers, connecting with their money, budgeting, saving and investing at a simple touch of a button.

The growth of digital banking has seen exponential growth over the years in Africa as data lessons, consumers become more tech-savvy and electrical devices more advanced.

Digital scamming in SA

A rise in this postmodern way of banking spiked due to Covid-19 as many moved towards the digital space, be it purchasing household items or for daily transactions.

As more people purchase household items and perform daily transactions online, digital scamming has also increased. It can occur at any moment so consumers using digital platforms to bank should be conscious of their every move.

“Consumers banking on digital channels should be aware of digital hygiene factors when banking, as cybercriminals are likely to increase their activities as the adoption of digital channels increases,” says head of business risk and cybercrime at Standard Bank — Carolina Reddy.

This shortcoming is digital scamming, also known as internet fraud.

Top three ways fraudsters use to gain access to your information

Your personal information should be kept a secret and be known only by yourself whether it's the pins, passwords, ID numbers or account details.

Vishing is one of the most common and easiest scams as mobile banking increase. Here fraudsters will ask for your personal and bank details over the phone and use those to access your account to make illegal transactions. Similar to vishing, smishing aims at accessing your personal information, but through an SMS.





During a smishing attempt scammers may call you and claim to be the bank’s employee luring you into sharing bank account details, pins and OTPs. These three elements can be used to access your account.





Phones are also increasingly becoming our modern day hard drive and an omnipresent medium to access different clouds or drives. A stolen phone can also be a haven for fraudsters as they can access your personal and banking information.

What to do next: If your phone is stolen, contact the bank immediately to deactivate your banking app and block your account.

How your email and desktop can be used to gain your sensitive date

The only purpose of the following scams is to gain access to your devices and its sensitive data.

We often receive unsolicited emails from unknown emails claiming to be correspondence from a reliable organisation. These emails may be from someone masquerading as a trusted organisation who tricks their victim into revealing sensitive information to them this is known as phishing.

The email and hacking scam can lead to both a stressful personal period as well as monetary disputes with friends, family as well as business partners. Using this scam fraudsters could hack your email address through malware viruses, then they send emails to your contact list asking for money, donations or fake payments made to your business partners updated banking details.

Quick fixes: Change your password immediately and enable multi-factor authentication. Thereafter scan your computer for viruses and malware.

Using the keylogging software scam fraudsters can install a software that records every touch on the keyboard making it easier to have your logins and passwords, leading to an easy defraud.

This software is common in internet cafes, and you can involuntarily install it when you open unsolicited email attachments or hyperlinks and also, via memory sticks or malicious websites.

What to avoid: Internet cafes, untrusted people to use your computer, opening emails, attachments or hyperlinks from unknown sources.

To do daily: Scan your PC regularly with antivirus software

Don't rush to make purchases and payments online

Fake deals are common online and the young and old have fallen victim to the fake holiday deal scam. This is where incredible holiday or share purchase advertisement turn out to be fake after making a payment at a discounted or on special offer for "a limited time only" .





The fake good scam is very similar, customers who are victims of this tactic never receive their goods post making full or part payment.





Fake vehicles s cam is the most common — the internet is filled with car dealerships and marketplaces. As with other scams, the fraudster will advertise an incredible deal on a car that doesn’t exist. You will then be pressured into making a deposit citing other interested buyers or other reasons for the urgency.

Report it: If you receive a suspicious email containing links, forward it to phishing@standardbank.co.za for shutdown.

Business partner or supplier bank account details have changed

Impersonation is the key in this scam as fraudsters manipulate you to think a business partner or supplier’s banking details have changed and immediate payment be made to the “new” bank account.

Protect yourself: Always verify that any change to banking details is legitimate by calling the business’s official phone number.

Digital banking is a revolutionary financial solution. It saves a lot of time and progresses the human race, however with every technological advantage there are shortcomings.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.