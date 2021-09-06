Capitec flags more than 500% surge in half-year earnings
First-half bank earnings are expected to be somewhere between R3.154bn and R3.28bn
06 September 2021 - 19:05
Capitec, which has transformed itself from a microlender to SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers over the past two decades, has advised shareholders that they can expect a huge earnings increase when it publishes interim results at the end of September.
The Stellenbosch-based lender said in a trading statement on Monday that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that group headline earnings per share (Heps), a measure of profitability that excludes one-off items, would be between 3,428c and 3,541c for the six-months to end-August 2021. That would represent an increase of 510%-530% over the 562c per share reported in its corresponding first-half period the previous year...
