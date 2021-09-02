Companies / Financial Services SA pension funds warming to private equity investment SA Venture Capital Association’s latest private equity survey shows local capital custodians are more comfortable with private equity investing B L Premium

Local pension and endowment funds are becoming more comfortable with allocating capital to private equity outfits, according to insights from the second volume of the SA Venture Capital Association’s (Savca) latest private equity industry survey.

The second volume of the industry survey, which covered fundraising, investments, exits and funds under management, was published on Thursday. It showed that while the overall amount of funds raised in 2020 declined, the amount from SA capital providers increased...