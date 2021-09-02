Companies / Financial Services Discovery waives dividend and institutes mandatory vaccination for all staff B L Premium

Discovery waived its dividend and announced a mandatory vaccination policy for all its staff due to what it called the uncertain and potentially volatile economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement came even as the insurance group announced a strong profit of R3.22bn for the year ended June 2021, a 1,730% increase on the R176m the previous financial year...