Discovery waives dividend and institutes mandatory vaccination for all staff
02 September 2021 - 09:10
Discovery waived its dividend and announced a mandatory vaccination policy for all its staff due to what it called the uncertain and potentially volatile economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The announcement came even as the insurance group announced a strong profit of R3.22bn for the year ended June 2021, a 1,730% increase on the R176m the previous financial year...
