Companies / Financial Services Discovery waives dividend and institutes mandatory vaccination for all staff from 2022 The group's shares fell 8.3% after it flagged a possible rights issue to fund its China business

Discovery waived its dividend due to what it called the uncertain and potentially volatile economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also became the first major SA corporate to announce a mandatory vaccination policy for all its staff.

The dividend waiver came even as the financial services group announced a strong profit of R3.22bn for the year ended June 2021, a 1,730% increase on the R176m the previous financial year. Headline earnings per share (Heps), which excluded one-off items, increased 910% to 454.7c from 45c the previous year, according to the company’s financial results published on Thursday. It said the reintroduction of an ordinary dividend would be considered on an ongoing basis...