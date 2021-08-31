Companies / Financial Services ‘Staggering surge’ in policyholder deaths pinned on Covid-19 Insurance industry experienced 309,733 extra mortalities in its latest annual measurement period B L Premium

Mortality claims statistics from the insurance industry show that more than a million policyholders died in the most recent one-year measurement period that the sector says is “no doubt” linked to Covid-19.

Data from the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) shows that 1,023,083 policyholders died between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021 — a 43% increase on the 713,350 deaths recorded over the corresponding period in the previous year...