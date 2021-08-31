Companies / Financial Services More than 1-million policyholders die as Covid-19 rampages through SA Asisa data show the insurance industry saw 309,733 extra deaths in its latest annual measurement period B L Premium

Mortality claims statistics from the insurance industry show that more than a million policyholders died in the most recent one-year measurement period, which the sector says is “no doubt” linked to Covid-19.

Data from the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) shows that a total of 1,023,083 policyholders died between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021 — a huge 43% increase on the 713,350 deaths recorded over the corresponding period in the previous year. The statistics, which were released by Asisa on Tuesday, reflect claims made against individual life, group life policies offered by employers, credit life and funeral policies...