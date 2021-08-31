insurance
Covid-19 linked to year’s 43% surge in death claims
Insurance industry experienced 309,733 extra mortalities in its latest annual measurement period
Mortality claims statistics from the insurance industry show that more than a million policyholders died in the most recent one-year measurement period, which the sector says is “no doubt” linked to Covid-19.
Data from the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) shows that 1,023,083 policyholders died between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021 — a 43% increase on the 713,350 deaths over the corresponding period in the previous year...
