SERITI CAPITAL
Bidvest to sell Cannon to asset manager’s former employees
Little-known Seriti Capital Partners, founded in 2021 by former employees of the asset manager , to buy 100% of Cannon Asset Managers
31 August 2021 - 05:10
Bidvest’s financial services division is selling its entire 100% shareholding in Cannon Asset Managers just five months after its founder, Adrian Saville, left his position as CEO.
The company will be sold to Seriti Capital Partners, a little-known company that was founded this year by former employees of the asset manager. Saville left the company at the end of March 2021 to join Genera Capital, an independent, multifamily investment office, where he took on the role of investment specialist...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now