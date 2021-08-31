Companies / Financial Services SERITI CAPITAL Bidvest to sell Cannon to asset manager’s former employees Little-known Seriti Capital Partners, founded in 2021 by former employees of the asset manager , to buy 100% of Cannon Asset Managers B L Premium

Bidvest’s financial services division is selling its entire 100% shareholding in Cannon Asset Managers just five months after its founder, Adrian Saville, left his position as CEO.

The company will be sold to Seriti Capital Partners, a little-known company that was founded this year by former employees of the asset manager. Saville left the company at the end of March 2021 to join Genera Capital, an independent, multifamily investment office, where he took on the role of investment specialist...