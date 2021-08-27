Companies / Financial Services Stanlib’s Jennifer Henry named president of CFA Society SA Henry replaces the outgoing Nerina Visser, a director of etfSA, with effect from September 1

Stanlib’s head of strategic investments and manager research, Jennifer Henry, has been appointed the next president of the CFA Society SA.

Henry, who has been a board member of the CFA society SA since 2017, will begin her two-year term as of September 1, according to an emailed statement from Stanlib on Friday. She replaces the outgoing Nerina Visser, a director of etfSA, a platform that allows retail investors to access all the exchange-traded products listed on the JSE...