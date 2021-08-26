Companies / Financial Services Drivers with expired licences won’t necessarily have claims refused SA Insurance Association says members are aware of the backlog of renewal applications as extension deadline looms BL PREMIUM

The SA Insurance Association (SAIA) says insurers won’t necessarily reject claims by policyholders who have not been able to renew their driver’s licences before the Aug. 31 deadline, as they are aware of the severe backlogs that have clogged up the renewal process.

SA is battling to process a flood of driving licence renewals after the Covid-19 pandemic caused Drivers’ Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) shut for months in 2020 due to countrywide lockdown restrictions. While transport minister Fikile Mbalula granted an eight-month extension to the validity of all learners’ licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between the start of lockdown on March 26, 2020 and the end the end of last year, the resultant flood of applications has overwhelmed the system, particularly in Gauteng...