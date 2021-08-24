Old Mutual Superfund Financial Literacy programme aims to turn workers into savvy money managers
South Africans' struggle with soaring debt is well documented with various estimates ranging between 60% and 75% of workers’ take-home pay spent on servicing household debt.
The SA Reserve Bank announced that debt to disposable income for SA households had increased to about 75%.
“Despite what we tend to believe, having more money or a higher income doesn't necessarily result in greater financial security,” says Malusi Ndlovu, director of large enterprise markets at Old Mutual Corporate. “This misperception affects employers as employees seek higher-paying jobs to cope with debt and ‘lifestyle creep' costing the company more in the long term.
“In the past 18 months some households have had no choice but to go into debt while others have benefited from savings generated from stay-at-home orders,” says Ndlovu.
He says “lifestyle creep” is when an employee’s standard of living typically improves with their salary or increase in discretionary savings, and former luxuries quickly become perceived necessities landing them into debt.
One solution is to help employees work better with their money by offering access to a financial literacy programme at work.
“To help overburdened households gain financial freedom, the Old Mutual SuperFund retirement umbrella fund offers members free financial education.”
The programme is designed to help members understand how to budget and manage debt, what to consider when buying a house, tax, salary structuring, retirement funds and estate planning, and knowledge about the latest financial products, especially when needing to go on retirement.
As the participants get the basics right; they will be able to pay off the smallest debts; put a household budget together, and rearrange their spending so they have some money to save — either towards retirement or a specific objective such as a child’s education.
“Holistic financial education is critical to helping members succeed. Offering a retirement benefit is just part of helping employees achieve financial security. It’s also difficult to convince members they need to save for retirement while they are in financial difficulty. Therefore, being in a fund such as the Old Mutual Superfund means the employer partners with an expert who is focused on educating and communicating appropriately,” says Ndlovu.
“Smart money management means never spending more than you earn. We want to equip all members with the education, understanding and tools to make good financial decisions.”
The training is held face-to-face, and via online literacy programmes.
This article was paid for by Old Mutual.
