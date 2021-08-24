Old Mutual Superfund Financial Literacy programme aims to turn workers into savvy money managers

South Africans' struggle with soaring debt is well documented with various estimates ranging between 60% and 75% of workers’ take-home pay spent on servicing household debt.

The SA Reserve Bank announced that debt to disposable income for SA households had increased to about 75%.

“Despite what we tend to believe, having more money or a higher income doesn't necessarily result in greater financial security,” says Malusi Ndlovu, director of large enterprise markets at Old Mutual Corporate. “This misperception affects employers as employees seek higher-paying jobs to cope with debt and ‘lifestyle creep' costing the company more in the long term.

“In the past 18 months some households have had no choice but to go into debt while others have benefited from savings generated from stay-at-home orders,” says Ndlovu.

He says “lifestyle creep” is when an employee’s standard of living typically improves with their salary or increase in discretionary savings, and former luxuries quickly become perceived necessities landing them into debt.

One solution is to help employees work better with their money by offering access to a financial literacy programme at work.

“To help overburdened households gain financial freedom, the Old Mutual SuperFund retirement umbrella fund offers members free financial education.”

The programme is designed to help members understand how to budget and manage debt, what to consider when buying a house, tax, salary structuring, retirement funds and estate planning, and knowledge about the latest financial products, especially when needing to go on retirement.